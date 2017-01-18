Fergie, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Emily Ratajkowski in Houston during Super Bowl weekend 2017

Ready For Kickoff!

All your favorite stars in town for the big game.

Latest News

Fergie, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Emily Ratajkowski in Houston during Super Bowl weekend 2017

Ready For Kickoff!

All your favorite stars in town for the big game.
RueLaLa Wk20

Top photos

RueLaLa Wk20
RueLaLa Wk20