The 'Stranger Things' Boys Looked So Fly On The 2017 Emmys Red Carpet

The "Stranger Things" kids sure know how to spiff up!

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo from the Netflix hit traded their youthful '80s garb for slick formal wear on the Emmys red carpet Sunday night. While Finn, who's currently blowing up the box office in "It," opted for a more traditional tuxedo, his castmates Noah and Caleb took style risks in a velvet blazer featuring gold appliqués and a Prince-esque purple jacket with flower pattern, respectively. Gaten, meanwhile, looked dapper in a Ted Baker three-piece suit and sported a fresh haircut.