'13 Reasons Why' Production Has Been Shut Down Due To Northern California Fires – See The Cast's Tweets

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" has postponed production and it's due to the devastating wildfires in Northern California. The Netflix hit, which films in the town of Vallejo, is too close to the fires that are ravaging the area. The hiatus is expected to extend until Friday, reports Deadline. The stars tweeted their support to those affected by the fires.

Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen, took to Twitter to share his sentiments and also provide information on help, "We film 13 Reasons Why in many of the areas in NorCal affected by these devastating fires. Sending love and thoughts to everyone involved." In a follow up tweet he added, "Here is some info on how to help/get help in Northern California."