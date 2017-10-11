'13 Reasons Why' Production Has Been Shut Down Due To Northern California Fires – See The Cast's Tweets

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" has postponed production and it's due to the devastating wildfires in Northern California. The Netflix hit, which films in the town of Vallejo, is too close to the fires that are ravaging the area. The hiatus is expected to extend until Friday, reports Deadline. The stars tweeted their support to those affected by the fires.
Dylan Minnette, who plays Clay Jensen, took to Twitter to share his sentiments and also provide information on help, "We film 13 Reasons Why in many of the areas in NorCal affected by these devastating fires. Sending love and thoughts to everyone involved." In a follow up tweet he added, "Here is some info on how to help/get help in Northern California."
Devin Druid, who plays Tyler Down in the Netflix series, also posted a series of tweets with all the info for people who are looking to donate or volunteer. He started his tweets out by revealing how much Northern California has become a home to him. "The NorCal/Bay Area has been my home for almost a year filming @13ReasonsWhy. My heart goes out to all affected by these awful fires."
According to NBC News, the 22 fires that are simultaneously burning throughout the wine country have killed at least 17 people and are still growing. Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott said at least 115,000 acres had burned so far — about 21Ž2 times the size of Washington, D.C.
