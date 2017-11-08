2017 CMA Awards Opens With Darius Rucker, Keith Urban & Lady Antebellum Singing Hootie & The Blowfish

As hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley took the stage, they also captured the essence of the night with their opening statements.

Carrie talked about the tragedies across the United States from the shootings over the weekend in Texas to the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas to the devastation from the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

"This has been a year marked by tragedy, impacting countless lives including so many in our country music community. Tonight, we're going to do what families do. Come together, pray together, cry together, and sing together too," Carrie shared.

"The best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud," Brad Paisley added. "Tonight is dedicated to all this we've lost and all those are still healing. We love you and we will never forget you."