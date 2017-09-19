5-Ingredient Fall Dinners from Craftsy

Buffalo Orzo & Chicken

Ingredients:

·         Kosher salt

·         ½ pound orzo

·         3 tablespoons unsalted butter

·         ½ pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into ½-inch (12-mm) cubes

·         2 tablespoons hot sauce

·         4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled

·         1 cup celery leaves for garnish

Prep:

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the orzo and cook for 6 to 7 minutes, until it is almost al dente. Drain the orzo in a colander, reserving 1 cup (240 ml) of the cooking liquid.
  • Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, until barely cooked through. Remove from the heat, toss with the hot sauce, and set aside in the skillet.
  • When the orzo is done, add it to the chicken in the skillet along with the reserved 1 cup (240 ml) cooking liquid and the blue cheese and simmer, stirring, until the orzo is cooked through and the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide among 4 serving plates and top with the celery leaves. 

Sausage-stuffed Baked Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

Ingredients:

·         ¾ pound  jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 8)

·         6 ounces hot or sweet Italian sausage (about 2 links)

·         parchment for baking sheet

·         ½ cup (120 ml) mayonnaise

·         2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

·         1 teaspoon minced garlic

Prep:

  • Preheat the oven to 450 F (230 C).
  • Arrange the shrimp on a baking sheet lined with parchment, with all shrimp facing the same direction to form a series of C’s. Remove the casings from the sausage and put about 1 tablespoon sausage in the center of each shrimp and press down so that the shrimp and sausage filling make a solid 
  • Bake the stuffed shrimp for 6 to 8 minutes, or until they have just cooked through. Meanwhile, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic and enough water to make the sauce pourable; drizzle the sauce over the shrimp before serving.

Salmon with hot mustard topping

Ingredients:

·         1/3 cup sour cream

·         1 1/2 teaspoon English mustard (Coleman’s)

·         1/2 teaspoon packed light brown sugar

·         35 to 40 wasabi rice crackers (I like Kame brand)

·         Four 6-ounce pieces center-cut salmon fillet, skin removed

·         Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Prep:

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F. Combine the sour cream, mustard, and brown sugar. Coarsely crush the crackers (about 1 cup)
  • Season the salmon on all sides with salt. Arrange the pieces in one layer in a shallow baking pan, skinned side down. Spread the top of each piece with the sour cream mixture and top with the crushed crackers. 
  • Bake the salmon 10 to 12 minutes, until barely cooked through and serve right away.

