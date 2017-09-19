5-Ingredient Fall Dinners from Craftsy

TV Chef and Craftsy paid spokesperson stops by to show us 3 of her favorite 5-Ingredient dinners just in time for the fall! Also, for a limited time only, get her Cook Smarter: Solutions for Weeknight Dinners class and digital cookbook for free! Just go to www.Craftsy.com/Access and register your account to redeem this exclusive offer. *Offer valid 9/19 6amEST – 9/21 10pmEST
Buffalo Orzo & Chicken
Ingredients:
· Kosher salt
· ½ pound orzo
· 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
· ½ pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into ½-inch (12-mm) cubes
· 2 tablespoons hot sauce
· 4 ounces blue cheese, crumbled
· 1 cup celery leaves for garnish
Prep:
- Bring a large pot of salted
water to a boil over high heat. Add the orzo and cook for 6 to 7 minutes, until
it is almost al dente. Drain the orzo in a colander, reserving 1 cup (240 ml)
of the cooking liquid.
- Meanwhile, melt the butter in
a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chicken and a pinch of salt and cook,
stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, until barely cooked through. Remove
from the heat, toss with the hot sauce, and set aside in the skillet.
- When the orzo is done, add it
to the chicken in the skillet along with the reserved 1 cup (240 ml) cooking
liquid and the blue cheese and simmer, stirring, until the orzo is cooked
through and the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide among 4 serving plates
and top with the celery leaves.
Sausage-stuffed Baked Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Ingredients:
· ¾ pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 8)
· 6 ounces hot or sweet Italian sausage (about 2 links)
· parchment for baking sheet
· ½ cup (120 ml) mayonnaise
· 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
· 1 teaspoon minced garlic
Prep:
- Preheat the oven to 450 F (230 C).
- Arrange the shrimp on a baking sheet lined with parchment, with all shrimp facing the same direction to form a series of C’s. Remove the casings from the sausage and put about 1 tablespoon sausage in the center of each shrimp and press down so that the shrimp and sausage filling make a solid
- Bake the stuffed shrimp for 6 to 8 minutes, or until they have just cooked through. Meanwhile, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic and enough water to make the sauce pourable; drizzle the sauce over the shrimp before serving.
Salmon with hot mustard topping
Ingredients:
· 1/3 cup sour cream
· 1 1/2 teaspoon English mustard (Coleman’s)
· 1/2 teaspoon packed light brown sugar
· 35 to 40 wasabi rice crackers (I like Kame brand)
· Four 6-ounce pieces center-cut salmon fillet, skin removed
· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Prep:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Combine the sour cream, mustard, and brown sugar. Coarsely crush the crackers (about 1 cup)
- Season the salmon on all sides with salt. Arrange the pieces in one layer in a shallow baking pan, skinned side down. Spread the top of each piece with the sour cream mixture and top with the crushed crackers.
- Bake the salmon 10 to 12 minutes, until barely cooked through and serve right away.