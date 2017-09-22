5 Times 'Friends' Taught Us How To Be A Good Friend

No one told us that life was gonna be this way… 23 years ago today, the television world as we knew it changed. One of the most beloved, iconic and funny shows premiered. "Friends" was an instant hit with audiences and it brought us through all of our tough times as the gang took us through their tough times, too.

Here are five times "Friends" taught us how to be a good friend (and what a break actually meant!)



1. Your girlfriends will always be there for you

