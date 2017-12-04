Academy Pokes Fun At Themselves Over Best Picture Flub In New Oscar Awards Trailer

The 2017 Oscars was one for the history books and the Academy isn't afraid to remind everyone about what happened.
In a promo trailer for the 2018 Academy Awards released on Monday, the group highlights the most buzzed about films of the year while giving everyone a laugh with a nod to last year's big flub.
The promo begins by flashing through short clips from "Wonder Woman," "Girls Trip," "Get Out" and "Lady Bird." Then it cuts to a clip of the infamous flub where Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong Best Picture winner. The duo inadvertently announced "La La Land" had won Best Picture in 2017 when the award was actually meant to go to "Moonlight
As the footage from last year's ceremony plays out, 2018 Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel tries to control the situation.
"Warren, what did you do?" Kimmel rhetorically asks during the infamous flub.
Watch the trailer below to get excited for the upcoming awards show!
The 90th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second year in a row and will take place on March 4 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
-- Kevin Zelman