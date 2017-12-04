Academy Pokes Fun At Themselves Over Best Picture Flub In New Oscar Awards Trailer

The 2017 Oscars was one for the history books and the Academy isn't afraid to remind everyone about what happened.

In a promo trailer for the 2018 Academy Awards released on Monday, the group highlights the most buzzed about films of the year while giving everyone a laugh with a nod to last year's big flub.

The promo begins by flashing through short clips from "Wonder Woman," "Girls Trip," "Get Out" and "Lady Bird." Then it cuts to a clip of the infamous flub where Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the wrong Best Picture winner. The duo inadvertently announced "La La Land" had won Best Picture in 2017 when the award was actually meant to go to "Moonlight