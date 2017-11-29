Access Hollywood's Natalie Morales Speaks Out Following Former 'Today' Co-Worker Matt Lauer's Firing

"Access Hollywood Live" host Natalie Morales is sharing her own statement following the news that her former "Today" co-star Matt Lauer was fired from the "Today" show following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

Natalie has been a member of the "Today" family for 16 years and became the west coast correspondent for "Today" when she was announced as the host of "Access Hollywood Live" and "Access Hollywood” in 2016.



Natalie addressed the news at the top of "Access Hollywood Live" on Wednesday saying:

"I woke up to the news like everyone this morning — just in shock. The 'Today Show,' of course, has been my family for 16 years now and it is difficult. I think everyone is saying how difficult it is to process the news. I have personally dealt with rumors in the past for years that were hurtful to me, my family – they diminished my hard work. I've addressed those rumors head-on in the past. That is not the story today. The story today is the courage of a colleague who did come forward, and when and if she wants to tell her story publicly, I’m sure she will. But it did take a lot of courage for her to come forward. It was no doubt a very painful decision."

Watch Natalie's full statement below: