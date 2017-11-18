AC/DC Guitarist & Co-Founder Malcolm Young Dead At 64

(Getty Images)
AC/DC creator and founder Malcolm Young has passed away at the age of 64.
The rock 'n' roll icon had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside on Saturday, AC/DC confirmed in a statement.
Malcolm's health complications due to dementia forced him to retire from the band in 2014. The rhythm guitarist was described as AC/DC's driving force – co-writing several of the band's hits with brother Angus Young.
Australian rock band AC/DC posed in a studio in London in August 1979. Left to right: Malcolm Young, Bon Scott, Angus Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd (Getty Images)
"As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored," the band shared in a Facebook post. "His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."
Angus added, "As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever."
Rest in peace, Malcolm.