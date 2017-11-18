AC/DC Guitarist & Co-Founder Malcolm Young Dead At 64

AC/DC creator and founder Malcolm Young has passed away at the age of 64.

The rock 'n' roll icon had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside on Saturday, AC/DC confirmed in a statement.

Malcolm's health complications due to dementia forced him to retire from the band in 2014. The rhythm guitarist was described as AC/DC's driving force – co-writing several of the band's hits with brother Angus Young.