Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Baby No. 2

The cute couple, who got hitched in 2014, are already parents to daughter, Dusty Rose, who was born on September 16, 2016. It looks like Dusty is going to have a little brother or sister that is very close in age.

Behati revealed in an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this summer that Adam is an awesome parent to Dusty, and they would love to expand their brood.

"I definitely want a lot of kids," Behati dished to Access. "He is incredible. He blows me away every time. He's in love with her. She is definitely a daddy's girl."

Looks like the couple is getting their wish for a bigger family!