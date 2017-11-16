Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Have A Date Night At The Laker Game

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo showed their support for The Lakers Game Wednesday night.
The gorgeous couple snuggled up to each other, courtside at Staples Center. But Behati's baby bump was on full display as she was dressed in all black.
The 38-year-old "The Voice" coach had his arm around his 28-year-old supermodel wife for most of the game.
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center on November 15, 2017 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Adam and Behati have been married since 2014 and have one daughter together, 13-month-old Dusty Rose, and have another little one on the way.
Behati hasn't been shy about sharing her growing belly with her 5 million Instagram followers.
"Got myself out of my maternity jeans […]," the Victoria's Secret Angel said about her fierce leopard dress.
Back in September she announced she was pregnant with her second baby by showing off her pregnant figure in a bikini.
"ROUND 2…," Behati excitedly captioned her photo.
Adam & Behati are one of the cutest couples out there!
-- Kevin Zelman