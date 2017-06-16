Adam West Honored With Bat-Signal Tribute In Los Angeles

Los Angeles became Gotham City Thursday night as the Bat-Signal glowed at City Hall in honor of late Batman actor Adam West.

Hundreds of fans, some in costume, cheered as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck switched on the iconic signal and splashed a yellow oval with a bat silhouette high up on the wall of City Hall.

West, who played the Caped Crusader in the campy 1960s TV series, died last week at 88.