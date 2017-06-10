Adam West, Star Of TV's 'Batman,' Dies At 88

Adam West, star of TV's "Batman," has died.
His family confirmed the news in a statement posted to his verified Facebook page on Saturday morning.
"It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news...Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today," the statement from The West Family read.
On Twitter, the family posted a message on West's official account.
"Our beloved AW passed away last night. He was the greatest. We'll miss him like crazy. We know you'll miss him too - West Family," they wrote.
West had voiced the animated character Mayor Adam West in "Family Guy," and he recently lent his voice to a Wayne Enterprises commercial on NBC's "Powerless."
He famously played Batman/Bruce Wayne on the "Batman" television series from 1966-1968.
West was 88.
-- Jolie Lash