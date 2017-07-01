Adele Cancels Final Two 'Hello' Tour Shows Due To Vocal Chord Damage

Grammy award winner Adele canceled two sold-out weekend shows at London's Wembley Stadium, telling fans early Saturday that her vocal cords were damaged and that she was advised by a doctor not to perform.

In a statement to her fans on social media, Adele said she considered going ahead with her Saturday night performance but didn't think she would have been able to make it through the show and didn't want to "crumble" on stage.

"I'm so desperate to do them that I've even considered miming, just to be in front of you and be with you," she wrote. "But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there."