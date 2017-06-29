Adele Hints '25' Tour Could Be Her Last

Pop superstar Adele has hinted that her current tour for Grammy-winning album "25" will be her last.

The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday night show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

Her announcement comes at the end of a 15-month tour throughout Europe, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Translation by @wannabeadkins Adele @Adele's letter from her your book! "So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now" ❤️Adele

"Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well," she said.

The "Hello" singer will perform three more shows in London, finishing her tour on Sunday after a total of 123 performances.

