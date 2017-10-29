Adele's Halloween Costume Leaves Fans Puzzled

Adele is here for Halloween, serving up glamour and fierce makeup.

The Grammy winner shared a photo of herself posing in a long green dress that's adorned with a dragon at the hem on Saturday.

"Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous," she captioned the cute picture.

The "Hello" singer then went on to share a close up of her glittery makeup.

"Also I can't with this hair and makeup," she wrote.

And while there's no denying that the singer looks amazing, her outfit and makeup left some fans puzzled as to what she was dressed up as.

"What are you supposed to be," one fan commented.

Another fan thought her outfit was similar to Bette Midler's Winifred Sanderson character from "Hocus Pocus."

"Stunning in the Hocus Pocus getup," they wrote.

But most of her fans could agree on one thing: how great she looks!

"My queen in all her royalty," a fan commented.

"Omg you're so cute," another wrote.

Whatever she's dressed up as, Adele can always count on her fans to support her!

-- Stephanie Swaim

