Alec Baldwin Settles Lawsuit Against New York Art Dealer

Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit in which he accused a prominent art dealer of fraud involving a 1996 Ross Bleckner painting.

The actor told The New Yorker magazine that gallery owner Mary Boone agreed to write him a "seven-figure check" to settle his allegation she sold him a copy of Bleckner's "Sea and Mirror" rather than the original.

"Maybe I'll have Ross paint a picture of the seven-figure check that Mary paid me to settle," Baldwin, who paid $190,000 for the painting, told the magazine.