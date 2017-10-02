Alessandra Ambrosio Suffers Serious Wardrobe Malfunction During Paris Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio may be one of the biggest models in the world, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to wardrobe malfunctions.
On Sunday, the Victoria's Secret Angel arrived at a star-studded Vogue party in Paris in a very revealing black and white pinstriped trench coat dress, which featured a thigh-high slit. The up-to-there slit accidently slipped over to the side, revealing a little more than she likely intended. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the stunning model was wearing any underwear. Despite the wardrobe whoops, the outfit was definitely a hit. Ali looked absolutely incredible and chic as she showed off her mile-long stems. She polished off the look with a simple black purse and a set of pumps.
Alessandra Ambrosio seen in the streets of Paris during the Paris Fashion Week on September 30, 2017 in Paris (Getty Images)
The Brazilian model, 36, was accompanied by her fiancé, Jamie Mazur, for the night out. While Jamie didn’t exactly shield her from embarrassing photographs, he did make sure she stayed dry by holding up an umbrella for her to protect her from the rain.
Ale is currently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week and recently strutted her stuff in the Balmain show.
-- Kevin Zelman