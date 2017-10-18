Alicia Keys To Join Kelly Clarkson On Season 14 Of 'The Voice'

The Voice / YouTube
Alicia Keys is returning to "The Voice" to defend her crown!
The newest "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson revealed in a new promo video on Wednesday that Alicia will be back for Season 14, rounding out the A-list coaches' panel.
While the show has yet to begin filming its next installment, Kelly and Alicia already plan to team up against the boys!
"Let's get rid of the toddlers, and it's just going to be me and Alicia this season," Kelly joked in the video.
"Let's go get 'em, Kel," Alicia shouted. "We're going to kick these boys’ a--es!"
Alicia clearly knows what it takes to win. The Grammy winner came out on top with contestant Chris Blue last season, marking her first victory on the hit NBC competition show.
"We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit, and sheer talent. She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win," Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment's alternative and reality group, said in a statement. "The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam, and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling Season 14!"
Watch the full announcement below!