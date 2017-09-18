Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft in the new 'Tomb Raider' Trailer!

Alicia Vikander is officially Lara Croft!
The official Twitter page for "Tomb Raider" released the much-anticipated poster for the film where we get the first look at Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, a role that previously was filled by Angelina Jolie.
While the full trailer comes out tomorrow, fans got an exciting 15-second teaser, which will definitely be making them count down the minutes until the real trailer is released! From the looks of it, Alicia has been hitting the gym to get a super muscular physique.
"Tomb Raider" blasts into theaters in March 2018.
-- Kevin Zelman