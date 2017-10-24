Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Take A Romantic Italian Honeymoon

Just after Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender tied the knot in a super-secret wedding ceremony in Ibiza, the newlyweds jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon.
And while their wedding was under lock and key, it looks like their honeymoon was a different story with fans asking them to pose for pictures everywhere they went.
The happy new couple apparently enjoyed a stunning dinner at Osteria del Cappello – Hotel Al Cappelo Rosso in Bologna.
"#AliciaVikander and #MichaelFassbender at Osteria del Cappello – Hotel Al Cappelo Rosso – Bologna." Twitter user @DedaCaprili captioned her photo with the 40-year-old actor and the 29-year-old actress.
The newlyweds continued to sight-see and were also spotted taking a tour of Verona and Florence. A couple of lucky fans got to snap a selfie with the pair and one fan took to Instagram and expressed her excitement that the acting-duo were in her country. She wrote, "To the @elaisdellabbazia (my mom) this weekend two exceptional guests: the Oscar prize @realaliciavikander and the neo-myth @michael)fassbender_official in honeymoon in Verona"
In Florence, the cute duo stopped by Parione Trattoria in Florence for dinner. They posed for a picture with the employees of the restaurant, and naturally, the restaurant shared the sweet snap on their Instagram account.
Alicia and Michael have been dating since 2014 after meeting on the set of "The Light Between Oceans.” Their wedding on October 14 was reportedly a family affair and the couple was spotted on the beach enjoying some downtime with their loved ones. The pair have managed to keep their three-year relationship out of the public eye, but it looks like all bets are off during their honeymoon.
-- Kevin Zelman