Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Take A Romantic Italian Honeymoon

Just after Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender tied the knot in a super-secret wedding ceremony in Ibiza, the newlyweds jetted off to Italy for their honeymoon.

And while their wedding was under lock and key, it looks like their honeymoon was a different story with fans asking them to pose for pictures everywhere they went. 

The happy new couple apparently enjoyed a stunning dinner at Osteria del Cappello – Hotel Al Cappelo Rosso in Bologna. 

WATCH: Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft in the new 'Tomb Raider' Trailer! 

"#AliciaVikander  and #MichaelFassbender at Osteria del Cappello – Hotel Al Cappelo Rosso – Bologna." Twitter user @DedaCaprili captioned her photo with the 40-year-old actor and the 29-year-old actress. 

The newlyweds continued to sight-see and were also spotted taking a tour of Verona and Florence. A couple of lucky fans got to snap a selfie with the pair and one fan took to Instagram and expressed her excitement that the acting-duo were in her country. She wrote, "To the @elaisdellabbazia (my mom) this weekend two exceptional guests: the Oscar prize @realaliciavikander and the neo-myth @michael)fassbender_official in honeymoon in Verona" 

Al @relaisdellabbazia (mia mamma) questo week end due ospiti d’eccezione: il premio oscar @realaliciavikander e il neomarito @michael_fassbender_official in luna di miele a Verona #love #verona #vikander #aliciavikander #vikanderphoto #fassbender #michealfassbender #honeymoon

A post shared by Gaia Carretta (@piccolocarro) on

In Florence, the cute duo stopped by Parione Trattoria in Florence for dinner. They posed for a picture with the employees of the restaurant, and naturally, the restaurant shared the sweet snap on their Instagram account. 

WATCH: Alicia Vikander Talks Playing Lara Croft In New 'Tomb Raider' Featurette

Marco con Michael Fassbender sua moglie Alicia Vikander vincitrice del premio Oscar #parione #parionefirenze #firenze #michealfassbender #aliciavikander #florence

A post shared by Trattoria I'Parione (@trattoriaparione) on

Alicia and Michael have been dating since 2014 after meeting on the set of "The Light Between Oceans.” Their wedding on October 14 was reportedly a family affair and the couple was spotted on the beach enjoying some downtime with their loved ones.  The pair have managed to keep their three-year relationship out of the public eye, but it looks like all bets are off during their honeymoon. 

-- Kevin Zelman

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News