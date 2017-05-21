'Alien: Covenant' Knocks 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Out Of Top Box-Office Spot

"Alien: Covenant" edged out "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" in a weekend space battle at the box office.

Ridley Scott's latest "Alien" exploit opened with $36 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. "Guardians" was close behind with just over $35 million in its third week of release.

"You couldn't get two outer-space operas that are more different in terms of point-of-view and execution," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for ComScore.