Aly Raisman Claims She Is Among Those Allegedly Abused By Former USA Gymnastics Doctor

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.

Raisman tells "60 Minutes" she was 15 when she was first treated by Dr. Larry Nassar, who spent more than two decades working with athletes at USA Gymnastics. He's now is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Raisman, the captain of the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning team, details the abuse in her book "Fierce," which will be released on Nov. 14.