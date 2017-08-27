Amber Rose Is Unrecognizable at 2017 MTV VMAs In Glittering Dress

Is that you, Amber Rose?

The gorgeous gal showed up at the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday in Los Angeles and was nearly unrecognizable as she made her way down the blue carpet. Amber oozed old Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging, black sequined gown by Yousef Aljasmi.

The gown clung to her famous physique and featured intricate beaded designs that showed off hints of her skin.

Amber completed the incredible look by sweeping her hair into polished waves and adding a touch of burgundy on her lips for added drama.