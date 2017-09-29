'American Idol' Confirms Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Will Be Judges!

“American Idol” has rounded out the judging panel for the upcoming reboot and added Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside Katy Perry.

Country music star Luke Bryan shared his excitement on Twitter:

"I’m so excited and proud to announce that I will be one of the three judges on ABC's American Idol,” he tweeted. "I will be joined with the beautiful Miss Katy Perry, and my hero, Mr, Lionel Richie, and my fellow Georgia boy Ryan Seacrest."