'American Idol' Confirms Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan Will Be Judges!

“American Idol” has rounded out the judging panel for the upcoming reboot and added Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie alongside Katy Perry.
Country music star Luke Bryan shared his excitement on Twitter:
"I’m so excited and proud to announce that I will be one of the three judges on ABC's American Idol,” he tweeted. "I will be joined with the beautiful Miss Katy Perry, and my hero, Mr, Lionel Richie, and my fellow Georgia boy Ryan Seacrest."
Lionel Richie also shared how ready he is to join the crew. "HELLO @AmericanIdol! Excited to announce that I will be on the judges panel w/ @katyperry, @LukeBryanOnline & host @RyanSeacrest #TheNextIdol,” he tweeted.
Host Ryan Seacrest also got in on the action and suggested that in order for them all to become closer, they should get into a group chat together.
“So who wants to start the @americanidol group chat? @katyperry @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie #TheNextIdol"
Katy quickly retweeted Ryan saying, "SO excited, I feel like DANCING ON THE CEILING. Time to KICK THE DUST UP @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie let's do this @AmericanIdol thing"
"Idol" had trouble solidifying their judges after announcing earlier this summer that Katy Perry had inked a deal to join the show for a whopping $25 million. Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and several big names were rumored to be in talks with executives. But it seems like show reboot will be in good hands with the trio, who all bring something very different to the table in terms of experience and genre.
The singing competition show was canceled by FOX in April 2016 but ABC quickly revived the beloved show.
Are you excited that Luke and Lionel are the new judges?!
-- Kevin Zelman