'American Ninja Warrior': Watch Kacy Catanzaro's Qualifier Run (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

Kacy Catanzaro returns to hit the course on "American Ninja Warrior" on Monday night, and AccessHollywood.com has an exclusive sneak peek of her qualifier run.

Monday's episode will show off Kacy's run in her hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

Kacy returns to "ANW" on Monday night showing off her competitive drive and fierce athleticism. Other returning "ANW" competitors featured in the episode are Daniel Gil and Brent Steffensen.

WATCH: Stephen Amell Talks Competing On 'American Ninja Warrior': 'I'm Excited!'

Newcomers on Monday's episode are Conor Daly and Jonathan Horton.

"American Ninja Warrior" airs Monday at 8/7c on NBC.

-- Jolie Lash

