'America’s Got Talent' Contestant Evie Clair's Father Passes Away

"America's Got Talent" contestant Evie Clair's father, Amos, died on Thursday after a battle with Stage 4 lung cancer, just days before she is set to compete in the finals.
Evie's mother, Hillary, posted a heartbreaking statement on the family’s blog page revealing the family’s decisions to turn off his life support machines.
"When our faithful children arrived we explained the situation and asked for their council in making this decision. They all agreed with tear filled eyes. We gave them each time alone with dad before turning off life-sustaining machines,” Evie’s mother wrote of their final goodbyes.
"We watched him take his last breaths as he continued to breathe for about 15 minutes on his own. The children burst into tears but are now at home laughing at old home movies of daddy and remembering our great love for the most wonderful man any of us have ever known."
Evie shared a message on Twitter acknowledging her father’s passing late on Thursday. "I will forever miss my sweet Daddy and cherish the last few moments I had with him, holding his hand, before the end. Love you lots,” she wrote.
She also wrote a message on Instagram and accompanied it with a photo of her embracing her dad.
"This week has been the best and worst week of my life. I'm so grateful for the memories I've made with my family in the past year and a half. I'm so grateful for my dad being such a great example of faith and strength. He has endured so much and all that pain has finally come to an end. He is in a place "12 gazillion" times better than this and I know he is so happy there. Thank you to all the people who have supported my family along this journey. I love you all.I'll miss you so much, Daddy. Thanks for teaching me to love salsa and chicken wings and most of all the Lord. Love you lots.RIP: 9/7/17"
"America's Got Talent" also shared a message on their Twitter page, writing, "We are deeply saddened to hear Evie Clair's father passed away last night. Our hearts are with Evie & her family during this difficult time."
Earlier this week, Evie told Access Hollywood that her dad was on life support and she found out right after she got off the stage.
Evie, 13, opened up about her dad's cancer battle when she auditioned for "AGT," revealing that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. During her audition, she told the judges she chose to sing "Arms" to honor her dad, who attended the taping.
"When my dad is having rough days, I go up to his room and sing this song to help him feel better and just give him comfort and strength to continue fighting," she told the judges.