'America’s Got Talent' Contestant Evie Clair's Father Passes Away





"America's Got Talent" contestant Evie Clair's father, Amos, died on Thursday after a battle with Stage 4 lung cancer, just days before she is set to compete in the finals.

Evie's mother, Hillary, posted a heartbreaking statement on the family’s blog page revealing the family’s decisions to turn off his life support machines.

"When our faithful children arrived we explained the situation and asked for their council in making this decision. They all agreed with tear filled eyes. We gave them each time alone with dad before turning off life-sustaining machines,” Evie’s mother wrote of their final goodbyes.