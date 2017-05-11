Amy Schumer Sits In For 'Judge Judy' As 'Her Funnyness'

Amy Schumer may not be giving up comedy for a legal career, yet she took a turn in Judge Judy's seat during a recent visit to the set of the syndicated courtroom show.

Schumer posted pictures and video of her visit to the Los Angeles set on Tuesday. One photo shows Judge Judy Scheindlin playfully pointing at Schumer and Schumer's sister, comedian Kim Caramele. In a video , Schumer sits in the judge's chair and takes papers from bailiff Petri Byrd.

Byrd also posted a clip to his personal Instagram feed , referring to Schumer as "Her Funnyness."

Ay yo what up Byrd!

A post shared by @amyschumer on

Dream day with @byrdman1157 and #judgejudy he always does a no look pass with documents! Thank you for having me and my sis!!!

A post shared by @amyschumer on

WATCH: Amy Schumer On 'Snatched,' Hanging With Goldie Hawn & Meeting Judge Judy! 

Schumer is promoting her new movie "Snatched," which opens Friday.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk34

Related news

Latest News