Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles On The Red Carpet With Daughters Shiloh & Zahara

Ladies' night! Angelina Jolie was spotted with the best red carpet accessories on Friday – her two oldest daughters!

The actress and director stepped out with Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, at the premiere of "The Breadwinner" in Hollywood.

All three showcased their style A-game, with Angelina donning a crisp, white boatneck gown and sparkling brooch, Shiloh rocking menswear chic in a sophisticated suit and Zahara wearing a romantic black dress with delicate lace overlay.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the Premiere Of Gkids' 'The Breadwinner' at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 20, 2017 in Hollywood

(Getty Images)

The trio posed for photos alongside Saara Chaudry, who voices the movie's lead character. Angelina co-produced the animated feature, which tells the story of a young girl who poses as a boy to provide for her family in Afghanistan.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Saara Chaudry arrive at the Premiere Of Gkids' 'The Breadwinner' at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on October 20, 2017 in Hollywood

(Getty Images)

It's far from the first time Angie has welcomed her kids to a Hollywood event. Just last month, all six of her children accompanied her to the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her Netflix film "First They Killed My Father."

The 42-year-old is also mom to sons Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13, and 9-year old twins Vivienne and Knox with estranged husband Brad Pitt.

"The Breadwinner" hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.

-- Erin Biglow

