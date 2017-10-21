Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles On The Red Carpet With Daughters Shiloh & Zahara

Ladies' night! Angelina Jolie was spotted with the best red carpet accessories on Friday – her two oldest daughters!

The actress and director stepped out with Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, at the premiere of "The Breadwinner" in Hollywood.

All three showcased their style A-game, with Angelina donning a crisp, white boatneck gown and sparkling brooch, Shiloh rocking menswear chic in a sophisticated suit and Zahara wearing a romantic black dress with delicate lace overlay.