Angelina Jolie Is All Smiles On The Red Carpet With Daughters Shiloh & Zahara

Ladies' night! Angelina Jolie was spotted with the best red carpet accessories on Friday – her two oldest daughters!
The actress and director stepped out with Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, at the premiere of "The Breadwinner" in Hollywood.
All three showcased their style A-game, with Angelina donning a crisp, white boatneck gown and sparkling brooch, Shiloh rocking menswear chic in a sophisticated suit and Zahara wearing a romantic black dress with delicate lace overlay.
(Getty Images)
The trio posed for photos alongside Saara Chaudry, who voices the movie's lead character. Angelina co-produced the animated feature, which tells the story of a young girl who poses as a boy to provide for her family in Afghanistan.
(Getty Images)
It's far from the first time Angie has welcomed her kids to a Hollywood event. Just last month, all six of her children accompanied her to the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her Netflix film "First They Killed My Father."
The 42-year-old is also mom to sons Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13, and 9-year old twins Vivienne and Knox with estranged husband Brad Pitt.
"The Breadwinner" hits U.S. theaters on Nov. 17.
-- Erin Biglow