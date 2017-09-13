Anna And Josh Duggar Welcome Their 5th Child

It seems like the Duggar's will be counting for a long time!



Anna and Josh Duggar announced via their family website the arrival of their fifth child, a son named Mason Garrett Duggar. They posted a photo of their new son saying, “We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.”