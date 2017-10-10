Anthony Bourdain Supports Girlfriend Asia Argento In Social Media Posts

Anthony Bourdain is speaking out on behalf of his girlfriend, Asia Argento, after she came forward and accused movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in the past.
Argento detailed the alleged assault in a New Yorker expose written by Ronan Farrow, which was posted on Tuesday. She claimed that Weinstein assaulted her at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.
The "Parts Unknown" host and travel writer took to social media to support Asia.
".@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world," Bourdain tweeted in response to her account in Ronan Farrow’s article.
He also shared a photo of his girlfriend showing her middle finger on Instagram and captioned it, "Proud as hell."
He then followed up his comment with another tweet where he put Weinstein on blast.
"Can we use the word “rapist” now? #Weinstein."
"I know he has crushed a lot of people before. That's why this story — in my case, it's 20 years old, some of them are older — has never come out," Argento explained in the expose.
In 2000, the Italian actress wrote and directed the film "Scarlet Diva," that contained a scene where a seemingly powerful producer asks her character for a massage and then tries to assault her in a hotel room. Argento claimed in the expose that women came forward and said they recognized the scene from real life behavior from Weinstein. Bourdain shared a clip of the movie on his Twitter account, as well. (Warning: Link video features graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.)
Bourdain didn’t stop there, either. The 61-year-old celebrity chef then showed his support for Rose McGowan, another alleged victim of Weinstein.
"Can everyone who dismissed @rosemcgowan now do the right thing and go f—k themselves?," he tweeted before adding another tweet where he shared the audio from an NYPD sting operation, which was obtained by The New Yorker, and seems to implicate that Harvey is touching a woman inappropriately.
"This is what a powerful, professional predator sounds like in action,” Bourdain tweeted alongside the video.
Bourdain has been dating Argento since early 2017 and they made their social media debut in May 2017.
Harvey Weinstein issued a statement to The New Yorker denying any allegations of non-consensual sex.