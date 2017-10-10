Anthony Bourdain Supports Girlfriend Asia Argento In Social Media Posts

Anthony Bourdain is speaking out on behalf of his girlfriend, Asia Argento, after she came forward and accused movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in the past.

Argento detailed the alleged assault in a New Yorker expose written by Ronan Farrow, which was posted on Tuesday. She claimed that Weinstein assaulted her at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France.

The "Parts Unknown" host and travel writer took to social media to support Asia.

".@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world," Bourdain tweeted in response to her account in Ronan Farrow’s article.