Ariana Grande Says She Plans Benefit Concert In Manchester For Attack Victims

Ariana Grande says she plans benefit concert in Manchester, England to raise money for attack victims.
In a lengthy Instagram post Friday morning, the singer shared her condolences for the victims of the bombing tragedy which occured at her Manchester concert Monday May 22. She also stated her intention to return to the city and perform a benefit concert.
“My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” Grande posted.
She continued, "Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."
"I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed," Grande wrote.
In the days following the attack, the pop star's shows on her Dangerous Woman tour were canceled through June 5 in London, Antwerp, Belgium, Lodz, Poland, Frankfurt, Germany, and Zurich.
--Keith Freshwater