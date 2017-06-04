Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry & More Perform At Manchester Benefit Concert

Sunday's concert will raise money for victims of the suicide bombing that struck at Grande's show. Grande visited young fans injured in the attack at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Friday.



Grande performed throughout the show, even collaborating with others onstage. She sang Fergie's verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, "Where Is the Love?" along with the group; she performed a duet with Miley Cyrus; and she performed her debut song, "The Way," with rapper Mac Miller.

Cyrus said she was "so honored to be at this incredible event" and performed "Happy" alongside Pharrell Williams, who also sang "Get Lucky."

"I don't feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity," Williams said.

British singer Marcus Mumford kicked off the show and held a moment of silence before performing. The leader of rock band Mumford & Sons then strummed his guitar and sang "Timshel," which includes the lyrics: "But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we'll hold your hand."

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed Mumford with fun energy that the crowd danced to.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this," singer Gary Barlow said. "We want everyone to stand strong."

Robbie Williams also performed, changing some of his lyrics of "Strong" to honor the Manchester victims.

"Manchester we're strong ... we're still singing our song," he sang with the audience of 60,000.

The Manchester concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people. Authorities have said the attack started with a van plowing into pedestrians and then involved three men using large knives to attack people in bars and restaurants at a nearby market.

The show is broadcasting across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.