Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus & More Announced for One Love Manchester Benefit

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester for a benefit concert for the victims of the May 22 attack.
On Tuesday, details for the concert were announced.
Ariana, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That will perform this Sunday, June 4 as part of the One Love Manchester benefit, to aid concert victims of the May 22 attack.
According to a release, the show, which will be held at Emirates Old Trafford, will be broadcast in the UK on BBC Television, BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks. The BBC will also be the host broadcaster for international television. It will be streamed digitally, but no immediate details were available about the partner.
Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 AM BST, with the net proceeds of the event going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, according to the release. Ariana is offering fans who were at the May 22 Manchester show free tickets.
"My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," Ariana said in a statement. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.
"We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win… Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," her statement continued.
"Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life," her statement concluded.
Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured in the bombing on Monday, May 22, following the pop star's concert at the Manchester Arena.
-- Jolie Lash