Ariana Grande Proves To J.K. Rowling She Is The Ultimate 'Harry Potter' Fan!

If Ariana Grande were to be any Harry Potter character, she would definitely be Hermione Granger!

The pop star dropped some major Wizarding World wisdom, just like our girl Hermione, on Twitter in response to author J.K. Rowling’s tweet.

J.K. tweeted this terrifying pic of a spider her husband caught in a jar. Ariana couldn’t help herself but to reply, "Arania exumai!"