Ariana Grande Proves To J.K. Rowling She Is The Ultimate 'Harry Potter' Fan!

If Ariana Grande were to be any Harry Potter character, she would definitely be Hermione Granger!
The pop star dropped some major Wizarding World wisdom, just like our girl Hermione, on Twitter in response to author J.K. Rowling’s tweet.
J.K. tweeted this terrifying pic of a spider her husband caught in a jar. Ariana couldn’t help herself but to reply, "Arania exumai!"
For you muggles, "arania exumai" is a spell used to blast back large spiders. You may recall seeing Harry drop the incantation in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," when he was trying to fight off Aragog’s army of spiders.
This isn't the first time Ari has fan-girled over her favorite series! She even posted this stunning selfie last year as she began re-reading the "Harry Potter" series all over again!
Ari is clearly a Ravenclaw!
--Oscar Gracey