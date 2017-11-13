Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Maeden Adorably Celebrate Their One Year Anniversary

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Maeden, are celebrating their one year anniversary!

The 19-year-old "Modern Family" star took to Instagram on Sunday and shared two sweet photos with her 30-year old beau.

One pic looks like a couples photo shoot, the other is of them kissing in front of a waterfall. 

"Happy 1 year anniversary my love. I'm the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could've ever imagined. Here's to many, many more. I love you. ❤ P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you," she captioned the photos.

Levi shared the same two pictures, but added a third photo of the adorable couple kissing in front of some palm trees. 

"I can't believe it's been a year. We've had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And travelled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I'd be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!!," he wrote.

Happy anniversary you two lovebirds!

-- Kevin Zelman 

