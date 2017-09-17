Ariel Winter Rocks Leggy Dress At The 2017 Emmy Awards

Ariel Winter just went for her sexiest Emmys look yet!
The "Modern Family" star, who is no stranger to award show red carpets, left very little to the imagination at the 69th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a sequined, black dress.
Ariel’s dress featured not one, but two thigh-high slits that were definitely on the daring side! The dress was also see-through and featured a black, choker neckline. Ariel often opts for racy dresses at awards shows, but this see-through, strapless glittery gown might take the cake!
Ariel Winter attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
The 19-year-old actress brought her boyfriend Levi Meaden as her Emmy date. The cute couple, who have been dating for almost a year, were all smiles at the award show. The duo are currently living together in Los Angeles.
Ariel sure knows how to make heads turn on a red carpet!
-- Kevin Zelman