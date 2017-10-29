Ariel Winter Rocks Sexy Halloween Costume At Party With Her BF Levi Meaden

If you've got it, flaunt it!
Ariel Winter rocked a super sexy skeleton costume at a Halloween party on Friday.
The 19-year-old actress wore a corset bodysuit with fishnet tights, and donned some over-the-knee black boots.
(Getty Images)
The "Modern Family" star added to the spooky look with skeleton face makeup that matched her bf, Levi.
He chose to wear a ripped black shirt and pants to complete his skeleton look.
(Getty Images)
Other celebs in attendance were Derek Hough, Madelaine Petsch and Katharine McPhee.
-- Stephanie Swaim