Ariel Winter Rocks Sexy Halloween Costume At Party With Her BF Levi Meaden

If you've got it, flaunt it!

Ariel Winter rocked a super sexy skeleton costume at a Halloween party on Friday.

The 19-year-old actress wore a corset bodysuit with fishnet tights, and donned some over-the-knee black boots.

Levi Meaden and Ariel Winter attend Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif

(Getty Images)

The "Modern Family" star added to the spooky look with skeleton face makeup that matched her bf, Levi.

He chose to wear a ripped black shirt and pants to complete his skeleton look.

Ariel Winter attends Just Jared's 6th Annual Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif

(Getty Images)

Other celebs in attendance were Derek Hough, Madelaine Petsch and Katharine McPhee.

-- Stephanie Swaim

