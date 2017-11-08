Ariel Winter Shared Another Intense Workout In A Barely-There Outfit

Ariel Winter shows off her workout regimen on the reg to her almost 4 million Instagram followers.

And this week it was no different wit the "Modern Family" star working up a sweat for the cameras! Ariel, who was rocking a skimpy grey tank-top and black short-shorts, powered through a series of squats and lifts at the gym and showed off her powerful bod!  

"Back to the gym with @mackfit," the 19-year-old captioned her Instagram post.

Back to the gym with @mackfit ????

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Last month she posted a different workout routine for her now Instagram-famous bod. She is seen planking on her knees and raising her left leg up in the air.

"Working on the 🍑 with the best @mackfit […]"

Working on the ???? with the best @mackfit ???? www.mackfit.com Head over to his page to get in shape!!!! #wednesday #workout

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Ariel's 30-year-old boyfriend Levi Meaden likely isn't complaining about his girlfriend's intense workouts. The couple has been dating for a year and the they're already living together. In regards to their big age gap, Ariel told Refinery29, "I'm happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say."

Keep on doing your thing, Ariel!

-- Kevin Zelman

