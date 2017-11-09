Ariel Winter Stuns In Barely-There Black Mini Dress On Date Night With Boyfriend, Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter left very little to the imagination when she stepped out at the LaPalme Magazine Fall Cover Party in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
The 19-year-old "Modern Family" star wore a black, sequined mini dress that featured a high hemline and a plunging neckline with corset-style detailing. She polished off the sparkling look with a set of black pumps and her hair worn down in sleek curls.
Ariel posed on the red carpet with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 30, and the happy couple packed on the PDA for the cameras. Levi was spotted kissing Ariel and holding her tightly as they posed for photographers.
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden attend LaPalme Magazine fall cover party at Nightingale Plaza on November 8, 2017 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Ariel, who appears on one of the covers for LaPalme Magazine's fall issue, looked happy and in love during the night out.
In the magazine story, Ariel opened up about what she hopes to do in her future and how she's enjoying college so far. "I've thought about going into politics, although it's not at the forefront of my mind," she shared. "It's one step at a time, for sure."
-- Kevin Zelman