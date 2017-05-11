Ariel Winter Talks Living With Boyfriend Levi Meaden: He Does All The Cooking!

Ariel Winter is learning a few perks of adulthood.

The "Modern Family" star stopped by Wednesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and revealed that she and boyfriend Levi Meaden have taken their relationship to the next level and moved in together.

While the 19-year-old told Jimmy that it was "really exciting" to have bought her first house last year, it turns out Levi's the one with the more natural domestic skills.