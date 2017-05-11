Ariel Winter Talks Living With Boyfriend Levi Meaden: He Does All The Cooking!

Ariel Winter is learning a few perks of adulthood.
The "Modern Family" star stopped by Wednesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and revealed that she and boyfriend Levi Meaden have taken their relationship to the next level and moved in together.
While the 19-year-old told Jimmy that it was "really exciting" to have bought her first house last year, it turns out Levi's the one with the more natural domestic skills.
"I can't cook at all," Ariel confessed. "He takes care of all that handy stuff. He's great. He does all that."
The actress went on to say that she "can bake a pie occasionally," but that her household duties mostly end there.
"I'm horrible at all that stuff. I'm like the worst wifely person," she joked, adding that ordering takeout is her go-to move when it comes to meal preparation.
"I am the Postmates queen," she laughed.
Levi may be a bit more dedicated in the kitchen, but Ariel has her sights set for the courtroom.
She's previously expressed her desire to attend law school and was accepted to UCLA last year, but told Jimmy that her bold career aspirations don't mean she'd leave Hollywood behind.
"I wouldn't give up acting," Ariel said. "I love being an actress. I think it's great, but I definitely want to have another skill, you know, because, I could work today and then never work a day in my life."
It seems she doesn't have to worry about that quite yet. On Wednesday, "Modern Family" was renewed through Season 10.
Ariel and Levi made their red carpet debut as a couple back in December, attending the Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE fundraiser together in Los Angeles.
