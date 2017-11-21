Armie Hammer Calls Out Casey Affleck's Oscar Win As A Double Standard Against Nate Parker

Update: The prior story misstated the claims against Casey Affleck. The story has been updated to reflect claims of sexual harassment instead of sexual assault
Armie Hammer is speaking out on what he believes is a double standard when it comes to those accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
The 31-year-old actor covers the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter and opens up about his frustrations with how the Academy treated his "Birth of a Nation" director and co-star Nate Parker versus Casey Affleck.
"Nate had stuff in the past, which is heinous and tough to go beyond. I get that. But that was when he was 18 and now he's in directors jail," "The Social Network" star told the trade mag.
"At the same time, the guy who went and won an Academy Award has three cases of sexual assault against him," Hammer continued, referring to Affleck. The allegations Hammer is referring to were allegations of sexual harassment made against Affleck.
Parker was a favorite for the 2016 Oscar race following festival buzz for "Birth of a Nation," but once a past case surfaced, his campaign faced a setback and he ended up not getting nominated for one of the coveted golden statues.
"I was falsely accused. I went to court. I sat in trial. I was vindicated – I was proven innocent. I was vindicated. And yeah I feel terrible that this woman isn't here. I feel terrible that her family had to deal with that. But as I sit here, an apology is, no," Nate told Anderson Cooper for a "60 Minutes" interview in October 2016 of the 1999 case, in which he was acquitted of rape charges. The alleged victim committed suicide in 2012.
Affleck went on to win Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 2017 Academy Awards, despite allegations of sexual harassment in his past.
The allegations against Affleck from 2010 were filed by two women who worked with him in the past. Affleck adamantly denied the claims and the lawsuits were settled outside of court.
Hammer's comments come at a watershed moment in Hollywood, as women and men continue coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against power players including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., and others.
