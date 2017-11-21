Armie Hammer Calls Out Casey Affleck's Oscar Win As A Double Standard Against Nate Parker

Update: The prior story misstated the claims against Casey Affleck. The story has been updated to reflect claims of sexual harassment instead of sexual assault



Armie Hammer is speaking out on what he believes is a double standard when it comes to those accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old actor covers the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter and opens up about his frustrations with how the Academy treated his "Birth of a Nation" director and co-star Nate Parker versus Casey Affleck.

"Nate had stuff in the past, which is heinous and tough to go beyond. I get that. But that was when he was 18 and now he's in directors jail," "The Social Network" star told the trade mag.