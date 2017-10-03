Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Birthday Gym Pic With Son, Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger wished his son, Joseph Baena, a happy 20th birthday the best way he knows how -- with a cute photo of them working out together.

The super buff duo flexed their muscles in a fun snap from the gym. Schwarzenegger captioned the photo with a heartfelt message:

"Happy birthday Joseph! You’re a fantastic son and a great training partner. You get stronger and smarter every year and I’m so proud of you. I love you."