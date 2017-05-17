'Arrested Development' Returning To Netflix

Frozen bananas for everyone! "Arrested Development" has a new season on the way – the show's fifth.
The news was revealed on the show's Twitter account on Wednesday.
"This time the Bluths are all together. Whether they like it or not," the tweet read.
A sticker on an orange crate noted the show returns in 2018.
In a release, Netflix confirmed that the full cast -- Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat, and creator/Executive Producer Mitch Hurwitz -- are all back.
"In talks with Netflix we all felt that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business -- and their desperate abuses of power -- are really underrepresented on TV these days,” Mitchell Hurwitz said in a release, adding, "I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life."
Ron Howard, an EP on the show, will also be back.
"Whew! I can finally answer the question… Hell yes! Warming up my uncredited narrator vocal chords. Now the only thing I will have to be coy about is all the craziness the Bluths are going to face this season," Ron's statement read.
Last week, Jason Bateman revealed on Twitter he'd signed on to another season of the show.
"Look very probable I'm going to put some miles on the Stair Car this summer. Just officially signed on to more ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT today," he tweeted on May 12.
-- Jolie Lash