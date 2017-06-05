'Arrow's' Katie Cassidy Is Engaged: See The Stunning Ring!

Katie Cassidy is headed to the altar!

The "Arrow" star accepted a proposal from beau Matthew Rodgers over the weekend, and shared the happy news in a romantic Instagram photo.

"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world. I ❤ YOU to the moon and back," she wrote on Monday, captioning a photo of her and Matthew sharing a celebratory kiss.