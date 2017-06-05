'Arrow's' Katie Cassidy Is Engaged: See The Stunning Ring!

Katie Cassidy is headed to the altar!
The "Arrow" star accepted a proposal from beau Matthew Rodgers over the weekend, and shared the happy news in a romantic Instagram photo.
"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world. I ❤ YOU to the moon and back," she wrote on Monday, captioning a photo of her and Matthew sharing a celebratory kiss.
Katie also shows off her stunning, oval-cut sparkler in the pic, and went on to thank her husband-to-be for "a magical evening" she'll "forever remember."
The couple has been on vacation for the past few days, enjoying island getaways to both Mykonos and Mauritius. Katie's kept the trip documented on social media with snaps of herself lounging beachside and exploring the surf.
While she credited Matthew for playing photographer in most of the pics, the pair stepped in front of the camera together to take a different kind of plunge before their engagement.
"U jump. I jump. #neverletgo," Katie captioned an Insta shot of her and Matthew leaping into the pool hand-in-hand.
This will be the first marriage for the 30-year-old actress.
-- Erin Biglow