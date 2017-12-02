Actress Ashley Judd Says Fight Against Sexual Harassment Will Be A 'Chaotic, Messy' Endeavor

Actress Ashley Judd, whose claims against a Hollywood mogul became part of an avalanche of sexual harassment allegations, said Friday that the fight against sexual misconduct will be a "chaotic, messy" endeavor, but that women won't allow public fatigue about the scandals to slow the efforts.

Judd told an audience at the University of Kentucky, her alma mater, that the fight is about "ending impunity."

Judd has said that film mogul Harvey Weinstein harassed her three different times. She discussed one episode in detail, but said she hasn't spoken about the other alleged incidents because she wants the focus to be on larger issues.

"I want to talk about how it's not about sex, it's about power," she said. "I want to talk about how the statistics say that one in three or one in four of us experience sexual misconduct. But every time I get together with three or four women, it's all three or four of us.



"I want to talk about how there is naturally a chaotic, messy, unprecedented socio-cultural, sexual change — the reckoning as some folks are calling it — happening around us," she added. "And it won't be tidy, and it won't be easy, and we don't have a playbook. We can't go to page 463 and tear it out and say this is how we navigate what's going on."

