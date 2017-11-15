'The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' Trailer Is Here

The moment that all Ryan Murphy fans have been waiting for is here!

The trailer for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" was dropped on Tuesday and fans get a large dose of Ricky Martin and Darren Criss.

The trailer opens up with a man frantically running down a street corner with a gun in his hand and you hear men in the background screaming for help. Ricky Martin, who plays Antonio D'Amico is shown holding the bloody body of Gianni Versace, played by Edgar Ramirez. 

LOOK: See Connie Britton In New Promo For Ryan Murphy's Series '9-1-1'

Penelope Cruz, who portrays Donatella Versace, is then shown giving a statement to the police. She wears a blonde wig and talks with Donatella's famous accent, and is shown pleading to make sure the killer is found.

The suspenseful trailer ends with the shooter, played by Darren Criss, aiming his gun at Versace as he walks up to his villa. Darren is wearing the same outfit as the man in the beginning of the trailer running down the street.

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace" premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 on FX. 

READ: Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Ryan Murphy & More Have An Epic 'Glee’ Reunion At The Elsie Festival

Watch the full trailer below:

-- Kevin Zelman

Copyright ©
2017 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News