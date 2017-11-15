'The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' Trailer Is Here

The moment that all Ryan Murphy fans have been waiting for is here!

The trailer for "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" was dropped on Tuesday and fans get a large dose of Ricky Martin and Darren Criss.

The trailer opens up with a man frantically running down a street corner with a gun in his hand and you hear men in the background screaming for help. Ricky Martin, who plays Antonio D'Amico is shown holding the bloody body of Gianni Versace, played by Edgar Ramirez.