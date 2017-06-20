'Bachelor In Paradise' Review Declares No Evidence Of Misconduct, Show Will Resume Production

No cast member misbehaved or was in jeopardy on the set of ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise," producer Warner Bros. said Tuesday after a review of show videotape.

Production on "The Bachelor" spinoff that had been suspended during the probe will resume, Warner said in a statement. ABC immediately announced that the reality series will air this summer as planned.

The studio's investigation conducted with an outside law firm found that the footage "does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member," Warner said in a statement.