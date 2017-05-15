'Bachelor' Stars Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Call It Quits

Another "Bachelor" couple has reportedly split. According to People, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell won't be walking down the aisle after all.

On Monday, a little more than a year after getting engaged on the show's Season 20 finale, the former couple told the mag in a joint statement that they've called it quits.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," the statement read. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."