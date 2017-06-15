Bat-Signal To Shine Over Los Angeles In Tribute To Late 'Batman' Star Adam West

The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.

Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.'s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.

In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman's winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman's help.